WATCH LIVE: Mayor Turner discusses COVID-19 response, Freedom Over Texas fireworks

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city needs to take serious steps to flatten the curve and prevent the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turner issues five recommendations that he hopes businesses and residents will “voluntary” comply with over the next three weeks:

1. Extending the mask order, Turner asks all residents to wear a mask when in the presence of another person.

2. Turner said employers of all workplaces should ensure social distancing or work remotely when possible

3. Turner requests businesses to reduce their occupancy from 50% to 25%.

4. Turner asks faith-based organizations to return to virtual services

5. Turner pushes residents to reduce social gathers to less than 10 people.

Turner said over the last month, the spread of the coronavirus in the Houston area has spiked. He said residents must wear a face mask, engage in social distancing, practice good hygiene and disengage with others.

“I think it is critically important that we defuel this virus,” Turner said.