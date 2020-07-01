Moved by Houston author’s book, little girl who witnessed George Floyd’s death seeks to write her own

HOUSTON – The death of Houston native George Floyd affected people of all races, all backgrounds and ages. Children are dealing with their own feelings as a result of the tragedy and the conversation it sparked, especially the little girl who witnessed his death.

Judeah Reynolds, 9, was with her older cousin in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. As they walked to the store, they witnessed Floyd’s horrific arrest and death.

It was her cousin who captured the incident in a video that has now been seen across the world and sparked calls for change.

In the aftermath, Judeah was comforted by a book written by Houston-native author Sheletta Brundidge.

The book, “Cameron Goes To School,” chronicle’s Brundidge’s daughter’s journey with autism and it spoke to Judeah. She too has a story to tell and Brundidge’s book made her want to share hers.

She said she likes seeing the pictures in the book, including pictures of her new friend, Cameron.

Publisher Lily Coyle, illustrator Darcy Bell-Myers, and Brundidge are now helping Judeah write a book of her own.

There is now an organized effort to get mental health counseling and support for Judeah. That help will extend to finding a permanent home for her family.