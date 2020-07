HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot dead inside a southeast home Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said they arrived at the scene at a home off Borden Street near Teal at around 12:45 a.m.

Police said the victim lives at the home with his brother, who was not there when police arrived. It is not clear if he's a suspect.

So far, one person has been detained for questioning. Police said there is no word yet on if they’re connected to the shooting.