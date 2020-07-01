Authorities searching for missing teen last seen June 24 in Fort Bend County

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Fort Bend County deputies said Wednesday they are searching for a teen missing since June 24.

Zachary Ramirez, 15, was last seen around midnight when he left his residence in the 16300 block of Brush Meadows Court in the Sugar Land area.

Fort Bend County deputies said there is no indication of foul play but will continue to search for him to ensure he is safe.

Ramirez is described to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 155 pounds. Ramirez has a large brown mole on his forearm and a scar on the back of his head that looks like a backward 7.

Officials said he was last seen wearing blue plaid pajamas, a gray T-shirt and had a blue, medium-sized suitcase.

Anyone who has information on Ramirez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.