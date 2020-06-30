83ºF

Clerk shoots, kills suspected robber who shot at him in north Houston: Police

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A suspected robber is dead after a clerk shot him in north Houston Monday night, police said.

Officers said the incident happened at the Super Quick Food Store off Fulton Street and Julia near the North Freeway at around 10 p.m.

Police said the suspected robber walked in and shot once toward the clerk. That’s when the clerk said he went to the back of the store and got his gun.

Officers said the clerk shot the robber several times, who later died at the hospital. The clerk wasn’t injured during the incident.

