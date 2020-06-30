5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, June 30

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, June 30:

1. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo from self-quarantine: Anything less than stay-home order is a ‘gamble on our own people’

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a conference call with media Monday that she plans to ask commissioners court to extend the county’s emergency declaration, and, by extension, the mask mandate which is tied to the declaration.

Additionally, Hidalgo -- speaking from self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus -- noted that she’s been in communication with Gov. Greg Abbott’s office about giving her the authority to “enforce” a Stay-Home Work-Safe Order.

2. Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance plans to sue the state over Abbott’s order to shut down bars

The Texas Bar and Nightclub Alliance has announced it plans to sue the state of Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order to shut down bars across the state.

The decision comes after Abbott decided to close bars again on Friday amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state. The association is now encouraging bar owners to violate the order.

3. What you need to know about new COVID-19 surcharges

The cost of doing business safely during the pandemic is going up. Some businesses are passing those costs along to their customers. Your receipt may show “COVID-19” or “sanitation surcharge.”

Businesses can call it what they want and you have a right to ask exactly what you’re paying for.

4. Restaurants going back to 50% capacity as coronavirus cases climb

Restaurants in Texas are going back 50% capacity as the number of coronavirus cases continued to increase over the weekend.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order Friday, requiring bars to close again. Another part of that order was that restaurants must move back to 50% capacity beginning Monday. Before the order, restaurants could operate dining rooms at 75% capacity.

5. Texas education officials consider changing state’s sex education policy for first time in 23 years

For the first time since 1997, Texas education officials will consider a new statewide sexual education policy, and it could include teaching middle schoolers about birth control options beyond abstinence.

That proposed revision to the state’s health education standards is expected to draw crowds of people — albeit virtually — to Monday’s State Board of Education meeting, where members will take public comment and discuss the changes. Work groups of educators and experts have been working for months preparing recommendations for how the Republican-dominated board should revise its standards.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Karst[ kahrst] (noun) (geology) an area of limestone terrane characterized by sinks, ravines and underground streams.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 30, 1859: Jean Francois Gravelet, a Frenchman known professionally as Charles Blondin, becomes the first daredevil to walk across Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“A person will sometimes devote all his life to the development of one part of his body - the wishbone.” - Robert Frost

