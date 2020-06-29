Texas Medical Center pulls ICU numbers from COVID-19 resource website

HOUSTON – The Texas Medical Center posted new numbers Sunday regarding it’s ICU bed capacity. The new information comes after concerns that the TMC removed the stats from their website on Saturday.

Up until this weekend, the missing slides and graphs were what city and county officials used to measure the severity of the coronavirus in our area.

In a statement today on their website the TMC said: “Yesterday, the Texas Medical center posted an incomplete slide deck in order to allow time to fully develop a number of new slides. The new slides as well as a number of updated slides that were absent yesterday will be released later today. Collectively, the will provide a more comprehensive and accurate description of the current status.”

The new slides not showing much change in hospitalizations though. The TMC ICU beds are at 93% capacity with 31% of those identified as COVID-19 patients. The new information does reveal that the medical centers have the ability to handle another 877 cases or more if needed.

According to the website, they would be accommodated by moving patients into converted rooms.

For a closer look at the numbers, you can visit www.tmc.edu.