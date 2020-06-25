5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, June 25

Here are things you need to know for Thursday, June 25:

1. WEATHER ALERT: Flash flood warning issued for 7 counties

Heavy rain is moving through Southeast Texas on Thursday morning, which is causing flooding issues for parts of the region.

Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue through much of the morning. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Another round of showers and storms is expected on Friday and Saturday, as well.

2. Texas governor says state facing ‘massive’ COVID-19 outbreak, expects state to pass 5,000 new cases again Wednesday

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic as the numbers of new cases and hospitalizations hit record highs, and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients.

Texas health officials reported a record-high 5,551 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, and another record of 4,389 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. Texas also reported 29 new fatalities and saw its rate of positive tests reach 10.4%, its highest level since mid-April when Texas was still under stay-at-home orders.

3. ICU total occupancy in Houston-area hospitals could be surpassed as soon as Thursday, data shows

Intensive Care Units at hospitals throughout the Houston area could surpass total occupancy as soon as Thursday, according to data released by the Texas Medical Center.

Data released Wednesday placed the ICU occupancy percentage at 97% of which 27% are COVID-19 patients.

4. Mayor Turner says he is considering a ‘Board of Shame’ to identify businesses violating capacity guidelines, mask order

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he is considering a “Board of Shame,” to identify local businesses, bars and clubs that are violating coronavirus health guidelines and the Harris County mask order.

Houston police and fire departments will monitor businesses to determine if they are complying with occupancy limits and requiring employees and customers to wear masks, he said.

5. Parents faced with tough decision of whether or not to send kids back to school in fall

Parents are faced with big decisions in the next several weeks when it comes to whether or not to send their children back to school in the fall.

There’s a clear divide in what parents think, with some advocating for school to resume as normal and others who say they won’t send their kids back. But, mostly all parents agree that schools must be safe enough for students and teachers to return.

