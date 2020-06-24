Search underway for 1 person unaccounted for after intense house fire in northeast Houston: Officials

HOUSTON – Fire officials said they are searching for one resident who was unaccounted for during a search at a home that was on fire in northeast Houston Wednesday morning.

The Houston Fire Department said they responded to reports of a fire in the 4600 block of Pickfair at around 1:45 a.m.

Houston police said when they located the fire they began evacuating residents and neighbors before firefighters arrived at the scene, including a wheelchair-bound neighbor.

Firefighters said it took them about 10 minutes to get the bulk of the blaze under control. Officials said one person returned home to find firefighters battling the flames.

According to the district fire chief, one person is still unaccounted for. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.