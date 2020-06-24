Newborn brought to League City fire station with umbilical cord still attached, officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – A newborn baby with its umbilical cord still attached was brought to a League City Fire Station Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

At 3:35 p.m., the teen called the League City Police Department to report he had found the baby near the Dickinson High School baseball field. He then met with authorities at the League City Fire Station 5 located at 2898 Bay Creek Drive.

The baby was found to have breathing problems and was rushed to the hospital, officials say.

The Dickinson Police Department was briefly involved in the investigation as the person said he found the baby near the school.

Upon further questioning, the teen admitted that his girlfriend had given birth to the infant somewhere in League City.

The baby is in stable condition, according to League City police spokesperson John Griffith. The baby’s mother, who is a juvenile herself, was found and also taken to a hospital, Griffith said.

The child’s father was allowed to go home with someone else.

No charges have been filed in this case.