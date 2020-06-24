5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, June 24

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, June 24:

1. ‘It’s spreading’: Texas hits 5,000 new virus cases in single day for first time, Abbott says

Rapidly worsening coronavirus numbers in Texas reached bleak new milestones Tuesday as the state surpassed 5,000 new cases in a single day for the first time and hospitalizations again hit record numbers, leading the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. to begin treating adult patients in Houston.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott stressed that the public “comprehend the magnitude of the challenge” ahead and, in a first since Texas lifted lockdown orders in May, empowered cities and counties to immediately put tighter restrictions on large gatherings.

2. Gov. Greg Abbott expands ability of local mayors, county judges to place restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people

Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has expanded the ability of mayors and county judges to place restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people.

Abbott also directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to enforce emergency rules that will provide strict health and safety standards and procedures related to COVID-19 for child care centers in the state.

3. Mutation could make coronavirus more infectious, study suggests

Researchers in Florida say they believe they have shown that the new coronavirus has mutated in a way that makes it more easily infect human cells.

They say more research is needed to show whether the change has altered the course of the pandemic, but at least one researcher not involved in the study says it likely has, and the changes may explain why the virus has caused so many infections in the United States and Latin America.

4. Draft documents show Texas planning few mandatory safety measures when public schools reopen in fall

Texas education officials are envisioning a largely hands-off approach to helping school districts bring students back to campus this fall, imposing few mandatory safety precautions but recommending staff and students wear masks, hand sanitize regularly and stay six feet away from each other, according to draft documents found on the Texas Education Agency website Tuesday.

5. Garcia: Investigators believe foul play may be involved in Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston) said Tuesday that investigators believe foul play may be involved in the disappearance of a missing Fort Hood soldier who is from Houston.

Garcia said investigators did not reveal why they believe Guillen’s disappearance on April 22, when she was last seen in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters.

A lawyer representing the family said there were lots of gaps in the information that was provided to the family regarding Guillen’s movements on the day she went missing.

