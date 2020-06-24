73ºF

3 firefighters injured after part of burning southeast Houston home collapses

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Vincent Crivelli, Reporter

A southeast Houston home is seen damaged after a fire June 24, 2020. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Three firefighters were injured Wednesday when part of a burning southeast Houston home collapsed.

The fire was reported about 2 a.m. on Wynmeadow Drive at Wynela Street, near Hobby Airport.

According to officials, firefighters arrived to find a large single-story home on fire. As they were battling the blaze, part of the home collapsed.

Officials said the debris hit two of the firefighters, causing neck and shoulder injuries. A third firefighter suffered heat stress, officials said. All three were hospitalized, where they are expected to recover.

It took crews about an hour to extinguish the blaze.

The home was unoccupied because it was being remodeled.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

