VIDEO: Houston police lead drive-by parade for birthday boy

As the number of coronavirus cases rises, some Houstonians are continuing their social distancing efforts even on special occasions.

To celebrate her son’s 8th birthday amid this unusual time, one Houston mom planned a drive-by celebration with a special guest.

An officer for the Houston Police Department led the parade of cars full of friends and family members wishing the boy a happy birthday.

The mom contacted @HoustonPolice on Twitter after seeing a video of HPD patrol cars pass by during another Houstonian’s birthday celebration.