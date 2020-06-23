Trail of blood leads police to man’s body in NE Houston; 2 others injured during shooting: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police said they are investigating a shooting that happened on the front patio of a home in northeast Houston Monday night.

Officers said the incident happened on Blue and Eastland streets at around 10:24 p.m. Some residents said they heard the shooting and called police.

Police said one of three victims was found on the patio with several gunshot wounds. That man was rushed to the hospital, officers said.

Officers said they then found a blood trail that led them to another scene two blocks away. Police said that's where they found two more shooting victims and one of them was dead.

According to the police, they believe the man who died is in his late 20s or 30s.

Officers said they did not find any guns near the scene.