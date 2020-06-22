5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, June 22

Here are things you need to know for Monday, June 22.

1. 3 things to keep in mind as the Harris County mask order goes into effect Monday

An order issued by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Friday that will require businesses offering goods and services to ensure customers and employees are wearing masks went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The order states that “all commercial entities in Harris County providing goods or services directly to the public must develop, post, and implement a health and safety policy.

2. Here are the top three ways this week’s Saharan dust plume will affect you

The much-anticipated Saharan dust plume is now making its more than 5,000-mile trek across the Atlantic to the United States.

Forecast models call for this swath of dust, straight from the Saharan Desert and carried by the east-to-west Trade Winds, to arrive in the Southeast US beginning on Wednesday of this week.

Saharan dust can impact you in several ways once it reaches land. Some of these impacts can be felt, while some are seen.

3. If Harris County continues same coronavirus track, Houston could be worst affected city in US, expert says

If Harris County continues on the same new case trajectory as it is on at present, Houston could become the worst affected city in the U.S., according to nationally recognized infectious disease expert, Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine.

“If we continue on the same trajectory, my worry is Houston could become the worst affected city right now in North America,” Hotez said in an interview with KPRC 2.

4. Texans receiving unemployment will be required to search for jobs starting in July

The Texas Workforce Commission is reinstating the work search requirement for those receiving unemployment benefits.

The requirement which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis will be reinstated on July 6.

In order to continue receiving benefits, unemployed workers must show an active effort to obtain new employment.

5. Gov. Greg Abbott says he supports making alcohol-to-go sales permanent in Texas

During shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texans have been able to purchase alcoholic beverages to go from restaurants, including liquor. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to make the change permanent.

Abbott originally signed a waiver March 18 allowing to-go alcohol sales, in an effort to support struggling restaurants after they closed their dining areas. The waiver was originally to last until May 1, but it was extended indefinitely. Abbott teased that this change could be permanent, tweeting at the time, “From what I hear from Texans, we may just let this keep on going forever.”

