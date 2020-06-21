Off-duty HISD officer involved in road rage incident, officials say

An off duty Houston Independent School District officer in uniform was involved in a road rage incident Saturday night.

The officer was traveling southbound on Beltway 8 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when he noticed a vehicle with two occupants, a man and a woman, tailgating him aggressively, HISD Chief Pete Lopez said. The officer attempted to merge onto Highway 59 when the vehicle tailgating him tried to pass him on the left and allegedly attempted to run him into the concrete wall, according to Lopez. The officer slowed down and the other driver pulled up in front of him, hit the breaks on his vehicle, exited the vehicle and approached the officer’s vehicle with something in his hand, according to Lopez. The officer exited his vehicle, identified himself as an officer and drew his weapon. That’s when the woman in the suspect vehicle got out and unsuccessfully attempted to keep the suspect from approaching the officer. The suspect handed the woman something and she stepped off to the side as the man continued to approach the officer.

A physical struggle ensued while the officer had his weapon in his hand and the suspect allegedly grabbed the weapon and a shot was fired into the air, Lopez said. No one was struck by the round.

The officer holstered his weapon and continue to argue with the suspect, who took off his shirt at one point during the argument and continued to act aggressively.

The suspect began walking back and forth toward his truck and again approached the officer. The officer attempted to handcuff him but the suspect grabbed the handcuffs and threw them over the retainer wall, Lopez said.

Officers with the Houston Police Department arrived on the scene around 9:43 p.m. and took the suspect into custody.

The HISD officer is a nine year veteran who has been with the school district for two years, Lopez said.

HISD will conduct an internal investigation, according to Lopez.

HPD Investigators said they believe alcohol may have played a role in the incident and officers are currently conducting a DUI investigation. HPD will refer the case to the district attorney’s office for charges.