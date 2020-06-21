METRO announces it will seek board approval for rule requiring riders, employees to wear facial coverings

METRO announced it will seek approval from its Board of Directors Thursday to adopt a health and safety rule requiring all METRO riders, employees, contractors and visitors wear a face covering unless impracticable due to a medical condition.

The announcement comes less than a day before the Harris County mask order is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The order is currently set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

“If adopted by the Board, the rule would be consistent with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s signed order mandating that everyone over the age of 10 wear a face covering while in businesses or on commercial properties,including employees, visitors and customers,” METRO said in a release Sunday.

Subject to availability, METRO will provide a mask to customers needing one while riding the system or entering a METRO facility, METRO said in the release.

“METRO continues to encourage riders to use public transit for only essential trips,” METRO said. “Connecting essential workers to essential jobs, and doing so safely, remains METRO’s focus during these challenging times.”