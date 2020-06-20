These are the provisions and exceptions of the new Harris County mask order

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed an order on Friday mandating that businesses in the county that provide goods or services directly to the public must implement policies requiring employees and customers to wear masks.

The order states that “all commercial entities in Harris County providing goods or services directly to the public must develop, post, and implement a health and safety policy. The Health and Safety Policy must require, at a minimum, that all employees or visitors to the commercial entity’s business premises or other facilities wear face coverings when in an area or performing an activity which will necessarily involve close contact or proximity to co-workers or the public.”

The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, June 22, and is currently set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

Per the order, all businesses offering good and services will be required to make sure customers and employees:

Wear a mask or face covering

Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet (or 2 meters) from other customers and staff

Prevent customers or employees who feel sick from coming into the businesses

The order states face coverings or masks do not need to be warn in the following circumstances:

Children under the age of 10 are exempt from wearing a mask

When consuming food or drink provided by a business (restaurants or bars)

When doing so poses a greater mental or physical safety risk or security risk

While in a building or activity that requires security surveillance or screening

When exercising outside or engaging in physical activity outside

While pumping gas or operating outdoor equipment

