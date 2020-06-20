FBCSO: 1 man injured, another in custody after argument ends in shooting in Fort Bend County

One man was injured and another man is in custody after an argument escalated into a shooting outside a home in Fort Bend County, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:45 a.m, Saturday, Fort Bend deputies received reports of a shooting at a residence in the 13500 block of Schuman Trail. A neighbor told deputies that they heard an argument followed by gunshots, looked outside and saw a man lying in the street. Shortly after, deputies received a call from the parties involved in the shooting, advising them that the victim and the suspect were friends who had gotten into an argument. Arriving units found a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds and the suspect, waiting for authorities in the front yard of the home.

The suspect told deputies he got into an argument with his friend, fired toward the ground, then fired and struck his friend. He then went inside the home to tell his parents what happened.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and underwent surgery. He is expected to survive, officials said.

Investigators said it’s unclear what the argument was over. Prior to the shooting, both men went to a club together with their girlfriends or fiances. They then returned to the suspect’s home. During the argument, both men stepped outside where the argument-turned-shooting took place.

The suspect is in custody and will face an Aggravated Assault charge, officials said.