Man shot at least 3 times during gathering at apartment in Montrose: HPD

HOUSTON – A small gathering turned violent after police said a man was shot several times in Montrose Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. at an apartment on West Alabama and Garrot Street.

According to officers, police found a man shot at least three times in the legs and arms.

Witnesses said they were hanging out with friends when two of them who were both armed with pistols got into an argument. Police said the suspect, a man in his late teens, fired several shots and hit the victim, whose gun he took before getting away.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. police are still searching for the suspect.