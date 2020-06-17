77ºF

2 people rescued from fire at apartment complex in north Houston, officials say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Two people had to be pulled from a burning building after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on Northchase near Greens Drive at around 4:40 a.m. Fire officials said those people suffered from smoke inhalation.

Officials said one firefighter was treated for injuries sustained while battling the flames but is expected to be okay.

Authorities said the fire is now being investigated by the arson unit.

