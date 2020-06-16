Ask 2: Does Houston and HPD ban the use of chokeholds and other restraints that have the potential to be lethal?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Does Houston and HPD ban the use of chokeholds and other restraints that have the potential to be lethal?

The answer: Yes. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner signed a new executive order on June 10 that bans the use of chokeholds and strangleholds by officers from the Houston Police Department.

The new order, which addresses the use of force and de-escalation techniques by HPD officers, says it is the city’s policy to “value and preserve human life“ while giving officers the authority to use “lawful, objectively and reasonable force” to protect themselves and others.

Turner made the order’s announcement during the funeral of Houston-native George Floyd, who died while being arrested by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for several minutes.

To read KPRC 2’s detailed report and the provisions of Executive Order 1-67, click here.

Today, I am signing an executive order addressing #policereform: the use of force and de-escalation techniques by the Houston Police Department.



Let me thank those who protested and marched demanding change. We are listening and we are acting. pic.twitter.com/vsLLZF13lE — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) June 10, 2020

