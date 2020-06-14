One killed, one injured during home invasion at apartment complex in west Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured in west Houston Sunday.

Police said they received a call about a home invasion in progress at an apartment complex located at 2500 Old Farm Rd. at around 6:08 a.m.

Police said another victim has a gunshot wound injury and was transported. It is unclear if this is the person that lives in the apartment or not.

This is a developing story.