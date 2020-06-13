Popular Montrose restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON – Nobie’s, an acclaimed restaurant in the Montrose area, announced that it would be temporarily closing after and employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the social media post, the decision to close came after an employee began experiencing symptoms in recent days. That employee came forward and let management know so they could take action immediately.

The announcement said that the employee began showing symptoms on days when the restaurant is usually closed. That person also works in the back and does not come in contact with any guests, the announcement said.

“We plan to sanitize and deep clean the entire restaurant and continue to monitor the symptoms of our team,” the post said. “Upon returning, we will continue to follow our employee guidelines that include having temperatures logged daily, ensuring masks are worn at all times, monitoring symptoms, and requiring they stay home if feeling unwell.”

The post also said staff members will continue to sanitize all surfaces and high-traffic areas and tables will remain socials distanced.

No other staff members are currently experiencing symptoms, according to the post.

According to the website, the restaurant plans on being closed until June 17.