A soda company is printing a Houston-area artist’s inspirational design on 40,000 bottles

Local artist Richard Walsh from Richmond had posted a picture to their Instagram to spread hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the intention to spread hope to neighbors during the coronavirus pandemic, Walsh drew a chalk illustration that said “we’re all in this together.”

Now, that comforting message will be shared with thousands.

Walsh was contacted by Jones Soda, a company known for their collectible bottle labels.

The company will be printing Walsh’s artwork on 40,000 bottles of Jones Soda as a part of its new “Message in a Bottle” initiative to help spread hope and inspiration amid a challenging time.

