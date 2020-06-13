37 cats rescued from a hoarder’s home in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA cruelty investigators rescued 37 cats from a hoarder’s home in southwest Houston Friday morning, according to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

The dozens of cats were found living in deplorable conditions inside the home that was filled with debris, urine and feces, or locked inside dirty cages. The cats were all taken to the Houston SPCA for veterinary examinations and care.

To report animal cruelty, call 713-869-7722 or if you see an injured stray animal, call 713-869-7722.