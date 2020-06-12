What you should know about applying for help from Harris County’s $30M coronavirus relief fund

HOUSTON – The first round of money from Harris County’s $30 million coronavirus relief fund was sent to charities across the county Friday.

Harris County officials said 44 trusted, community-based organizations received $15 million from the fund, which is being managed by the Greater Houston Community Foundation. Those organizations will then distribute the money to eligible individuals and families to help with housing, electricity, food, child care and other essential needs.

“The first round of funding disbursement is an important step forward in helping our county’s most vulnerable, hard-working families,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said in a written statement.

Officials did not immediately provide a list of the charities that are getting the money.

The second round of disbursement will be available to the public. The application process for that round of funding will run from 6 a.m. June 23 to 10 p.m. June 24.

Information about the application process, which can be done via the internet or over the phone, will be provided later, officials said.

In order to qualify for assistance, recipients must:

Be eligible for and receiving services from a long list of public benefits programs OR be under 60% of area median income.

Be a resident of Harris County.

Have been economically impacted by COVID-19.

Not have received funding from a City or County COVID-19 financial assistance program.

For more information, go to harriscountyrelief.org.