Jax Grill new location is now open in Katy

We’ve found your next lunch spot.

Jax Grill and Bar newest location is now open in Katy.

The restaurant offers counter service and a full-service bar.

Customers will find many of the staple items that helped to define Jax Grill on its menu, in addition to new dishes exclusive to the Katy restaurant.

Current hours of operation are Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jax Grill and Bar new Katy restaurant is located at 9910 Gaston Road.