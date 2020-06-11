Man found shot to death outside of motel in SW Houston: HPD
HOUSTON – A man was found shot to death outside of a motel in southwest Houston Thursday morning, police said.
Officers said it happened at the Budget Host Inn near Beltway 8 and West Bellfort at around midnight.
Police said they got a call from the motel saying they heard gunshots and could see a man on the ground not moving. According to officers, that man was shot several times.
Investigators are now searching for surveillance footage to get a better idea of what happened.
So far, police haven’t released any suspect information.
