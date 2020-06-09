Houstonians take to social media to express their final thoughts ahead of George Floyd’s Funeral
HOUSTON – Houstonians gathered at the Fountains of Praise church in southwest Houston and along the funeral procession route to say their final goodbye to Houston-native George Floyd as he will be laid to rest Tuesday.
Houstonians unable to attend in person flooded social media with reactions and messages as Floyd’s celebration of life was broadcast around the country.
Here’s what some had to say:
I can’t do much. My platform isn’t the biggest, and I can only reach so far. But I’ll do what I can with what I’ve got. Today I lit a candle for George. Hopefully he can rest knowing he has been the catalyst for change. Peace to his family. #GeorgeFloydMemorial pic.twitter.com/cCfnke9Qw6— Laura Stahl Black Lives Matter (@laura_stahl) June 9, 2020
Kim Burrell betta sing “God will Take Care of You” #GeorgeFloydMemorial pic.twitter.com/oUagDd1zyP— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) June 9, 2020
“And I will give them one heart, and I will put a new spirit within you; and I will take the stony heart out of their flesh, and will give them an heart of flesh:” Ezekiel 11:19 #georgefloydfuneral #GeorgeFloydMemorial #BlackLivesMattters— Gregory Samford. (@Gms1957Gregory) June 9, 2020
Pay attention world! This is why Black people have made it through. We know that God will bring us through! #GeorgeFloydMemorial #GeorgeFloydFuneral #GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydWasMurdered— YourDopeAuntie (@DopeAuntie) June 9, 2020
BLACK Excellence ✊🏾 is in the city of Houston, Tx today!!! I love the Class and grace being displayed in honor of George Floyd’s homegoing. #GeorgeFloydFuneral #GeorgeFloydMemorial #GeorgeFloyd #Houston #houstonstrong #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackExcellence— Coco Christine (@ImCocoChristine) June 9, 2020
Sleep well George..as the world awakens to work towards the new change you created...#GeorgeFloydMemorial #changestartswithme— Sly John (@slyjohn1969) June 9, 2020
You want the real or fake. George Floyd’s Brother. Remembers an athlete and a person who was loved and was a human being. #GeorgeFloydMemorial— Lavel White (@bluboient) June 9, 2020
Imagine being that young, grieving, but choosing to display strength and resolve because your personal pain of losing your Uncle is now at the center of the fight for the world to change. WHEW!! 🙏🏾 #GeorgeFloydFuneral— LessIsMoreTeddy (@nessavsquared) June 9, 2020
“Someone said Make America Great again, but when has America ever been great!” - George Floyd’s niece #georgefloydfuneral Greatness will come when equal rights happen for ALL. #ICantBreath— S.N. Walker (@AssocPrinWalker) June 9, 2020
When she said “Father, I stretch my hand to thee”, you knew this prayer would be 🔥 #GeorgeFloydFuneral— habu (@umburns) June 9, 2020
