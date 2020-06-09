5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, June 9

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, June 9:

1. Everything you need to know about George Floyd’s private funeral Tuesday

It will be a solemn day Tuesday as the world prepares to say their final goodbye to George Floyd in Houston. The Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center is organizing the funeral services for Houston-native George Floyd.

KPRC 2 will provide a special live stream of his funeral services beginning at 11 a.m.

2. PHOTOS: See images from Monday’s public memorial in Houston for George Floyd

Hundreds are gathering to pay their respects on Monday to George Floyd at a final public viewing held at The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston.

3. Treasure chest hidden in Rocky Mountains finally found

A bronze chest filled with gold, jewels, and other valuables worth more than $1 million and hidden a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness has been found, according to a famed art and antiquities collector who created the treasure hunt.

4. Mosquitoes in Montgomery County test positive for West Nile virus

The first mosquito sample of the 2020 season has tested positive for West Nile virus in Montgomery County.

Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack announced on Facebook that his mosquito abatement team identified the first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample on June 5.

5. Galveston officials are cracking down on those who litter at the beach

Over the weekend, Galveston officials started increasing efforts to punish those who litter on the island.

According to a release by the City of Galveston, there are now law enforcement officers on the Seawall who will enforce litter violations.

Littering is a Class C misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $500.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Qiviut [kee-vee-uh t, -oot] (noun) the soft, dense, light-brown woolly undercoat of the musk ox, used in making fabrics.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 9, 1973: With a victory at the Belmont Stakes, Secretariat becomes the first horse since Citation in 1948 to win America’s Triple Crown - the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It is an ironic habit of human beings to run faster when we have lost our way.” - Rollo May

