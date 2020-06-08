‘Something has to change’: Mourner explains why he drove from Dallas to honor George Floyd

HOUSTON – Hundreds of people were lined up outside a Houston church Monday as mourners began to pay their respects to George Floyd.

Among them was Chris Phillips, of Dallas. He said he was compelled to drive the more than three hours to Houston.

“This is an important moment in history, and to be present, to be in support of this – there was no question for us not to come,” Phillips said.

Floyd, a native of Houston’s Third Ward, died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Memorial Day. Video showed him pleading for air while an officer was kneeling on his neck.

“We’re here to create a better future for our kids,” Phillips said. “Something has to change.”

Phillips said that the throngs of people lined up at the Fountain of Praise church show that there is support for that change.

“We’re with you,” Phillips said when asked what he would like to say to the Floyd family. “His death is not in vain.”