5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, June 8

Here are things you need to know for Monday, June 8:

1. Public viewing, funeral service for George Floyd to be held in Houston this week: Here’s what you need to know

The Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center is organizing the funeral services for Houston-native George Floyd.

A memorial service for Floyd will be held Monday in Houston and a funeral service will be held Tuesday.

2. New HISD high school delays opening to January 2021 amid COVID-19

The new Austin High School is now slated to open in January 2021, delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Houston Independent School District news release. The $80.9 million school was originally set to open in August 2020.

3. HEB to expand store hours starting Monday

H-E-B announced it will be expanding its temporary hours of operation.

Starting on Monday, June 8, most H-E-B stores and Mi Tienda locations will begin to open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

4. 12-acre Crystal Lagoon begins phased opening with invitation-only preview

Houston-based developer Land Tejas has begun its phased opening of its second Crystal Lagoon in the Houston area.

According to Houston Business Journal, Land Tejas held an invitation-only preview of the new 12-acre Crystal Lagoon on May 30.

A spokesperson says “the opening of the lagoon for resident use is imminent" and future plans include a separate pay-for-access beach club with multiple beaches for the general public.

5. Joe Biden tells Texas Democrats “we have a real chance to turn the state blue”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday renewed his vow to help flip Texas as the state gets increased attention heading into November.

“Texas is an important battleground state for our campaign in 2020,” he said on Facebook Live addressing the state Democratic Party's convention, which went online-only this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I think we have a real chance to turn the state blue because of the work all of you have done.

“We have to keep the House of Representatives. We have to win over the United States Senate. We have to flip the Texas House. We have to leave and deliver meaningful change for people who are hurting all across this nation.”

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Paean [pee-uh n] (noun) any song of praise, joy or triumph; a hymn of invocation or thanksgiving to Apollo or some other ancient Greek deity.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 8, 1968: James Earl Ray, an escaped American convict, is arrested in London, England, and charged with the assassination of African-American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“My motto is: Contented with little, yet wishing for more.” - Charles Lamb

