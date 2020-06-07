Houstonians to gather for evening of prayer Monday

Faith leaders, community leaders, law enforcement personnel, and Houston residents will gather for an evening of prayer Monday at an event titled “Houston Prays.”

Christians In Prayer and The Encouragement Corner are organizing the event as way to bring a sense calm and unity to the community in response to over a week of protest and marches held a cross the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested on May 25. Videos of the arrest show an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd, 46, a Houston native, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.

A public viewing and private funeral for Floyd will be held in Houston this week.

Organizers expect around 500 people to attend the prayer event Monday evening.

The event is slated to run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at 100 Glenborough, Houston, TX 77067.