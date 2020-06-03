Man killed during shootout outside bar in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating after a man was killed during a shootout outside of a sports bar in north Harris County Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the incident happened at around midnight at Stadium Sports Bar in the 1200 block of Spring Cypress.

Patrol units arrived at the scene and found a deceased Hispanic man with at least one gunshot wound inside the bar, deputies said. Investigators said a shootout occurred in the parking lot outside of a nightclub.

“With the amount of shell casings, we do believe that there was more than one shooter,” said Harris County Investigator Dennis Wolfford.

The victim appeared to be shot outside and stumbled inside the bar, where he collapsed and died.

Deputies said there are a couple of people at the hospital that have been shot. Authorities are trying to determine whether or not they were shot at the scene.

Deputies are unsure what led up to the shooting, but are searching for clues.

“We are reviewing surveillance from inside the bar and outside the bar. We’re looking for an altercation in some form, a verbal argument or fistfight, but at this point, we’re still looking for that, we do not have a motive,” said Wolfford.

Investigators said they used all of their evidence markers and there were numerous shell casing at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Harris County Sheriff’s Office.