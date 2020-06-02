87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Local News

Impactful, thought-provoking signs seen during George Floyd demonstration in Houston

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: George Floyd, police brutality, protest, Houston, local
Protesters' signs during George Floyd demonstration in Houston on June 6, 2020.
Protesters' signs during George Floyd demonstration in Houston on June 6, 2020. (kprc)

HOUSTON – Here are some impactful and thought-provoking signs that were made by demonstrators during the George Floyd march in Houston on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: