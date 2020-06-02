Impactful, thought-provoking signs seen during George Floyd demonstration in Houston
HOUSTON – Here are some impactful and thought-provoking signs that were made by demonstrators during the George Floyd march in Houston on Tuesday.
#houstonprotesters #signs pic.twitter.com/13mc3kdZQo— KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
This protester said his grandfather marched in the million man march and he is here today to represent another generation of his family protesting racism pic.twitter.com/RkaVsDSlsy— KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
#houstonprotests pic.twitter.com/vZpBvmV47p— KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) June 2, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.