5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, June 2

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, June 2:

1. Medical examiner lists Floyd’s death a homicide, says heart stopped while police restrained him and compressed his neck

A Minneapolis medical examiner has classified George Floyd’s death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck.

Floyd’s family said Monday that its independent autopsy found Floyd died by asphyxiation, and their attorney called for charges against the police officer to be upgraded to first-degree murder.

2. COVID-19 presents new challenges as you create your family’s hurricane plan

It’s the first day of hurricane season and forecasters are predicting it’s going to be a busy one.

We’ve already had two named storms before the season even started, and now there’s a tropical depression near the Yucatan Peninsula that could get a name this week.

Planning for an active season is even more challenging during a pandemic.

3. VIDEO: White people kneel, ask for forgiveness from the black community in Third Ward

Houstonians gathered Sunday at Cuney Homes in the Third Ward to pray for the family of George Floyd.

During the prayer, the white people in attendance knelt down and asked for forgiveness for years of racism.

4. WATCH: Peaceful protesters dispersed with tear gas moments before President Trump walks to church burned in riots

Moments before 6:30 p.m., just when Trump said he would begin his address, the officers suddenly marched forward, directly confronting the protesters as many held up their hands, saying, “Don’t shoot."

Soon, law enforcement officers were aggressively forcing the protesters back, firing tear gas and deploying flash bangs into the crowd to disperse them from the park for seemingly no reason.

5. Protester says he was arrested after encounter with HPD Chief Art Acevedo

A man who says he was trying to keep the peace during Friday night’s protest for justice for George Floyd, ended up under arrest after an encounter with Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

Damon Whitlock said he is no stranger to social justice activism, having traveled to protests in Ferguson, Missouri and others around the country.

Whitlock said as the peaceful protest took a turn, he tried talking to the officers on the front lines.

Whitlock said as police began pushing the crowd back, he tried to keep things from escalating.

Whitlock said he and a friend were trying to leave as ordered when they were arrested.

