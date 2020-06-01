People to gather in Katy for Black Lives Matter protest

KATY, Texas – The death of Houstonian George Floyd has sparked outrage and protests against police brutality across the country.

For days, the protests have been going on and Houstonians will have another chance to stand up and be heard on Thursday.

There will be a Black Lives Matter protest in Katy on June 4 starting at 5 p.m. The protest will be at Mary Jo Peckham Park and will go until 8 p.m., according to the event page.

Organizers said the protest will be socially-distanced and peaceful. Participants are required to wear masks and bring any necessary sanitation supplies.

“Our goal is to be respectful of others’ personal space during a pandemic, as well as of public property,” the event page read.

People interested in participating can register at the online event page.