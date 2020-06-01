Newborn girl left at Crosby fire station

CROSBY, Texas – A newborn girl was left early Monday morning at a fire station in Crosby.

Officials said the infant was found just before 3 p.m. at the station at the corner of U.S. Highway 90 and Kennings Road.

According to authorities, the person dropped off the baby and then called to alert them to the situation.

Investigators said the child is in good condition.

The person who dropped off the child will not face any charges because she acted in accordance with the Baby Moses law, officials said.