Fort Bend County residents can now apply for assistance thanks to $19.5 million fund

RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County said people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for assistance because of a $19.5 million fund put together by county leaders.

Most of the money was provided by the CARES Act while the county contributed another $2 million.

The fund is designed to help eligible citizens pay their rent, mortgage and utilities from June to November.

The money will be allocated in three phases, starting in June.

People are asked to go to fortbendcountytx.gov or call 281-238-CARES for information about the application process.

Officials said if the demand for funds is high, county commissioners could vote to add more money to the fund.