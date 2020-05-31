Woman claims self-defense in shooting of step-father, deputies say

A man is dead in Spring after being shot by his step-daughter Sunday morning.

Harris County Deputies said the step-daughter, who is about 20-year-old, claims she shot her step-father in self-defense following an argument. The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m., in the 2400 block of Spring Rain Drive. Deputies have not revealed where the man in his 40’s was shot.

“We don’t have the full statement yet but as of right now she’s stating that there was an argument and she felt threatened and she shot the step father in self defense,” said Sgt. Jason Brown with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The case will be presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office who will determine if any charges will be filed against the step-daughter.