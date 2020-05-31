Photos and videos: Here’s what Houston’s 2nd day of protests over George Floyd’s death looked like
Saturday marked Houston’s second day of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
Over 100 people were arrested in downtown Houston during the protests, according to the Houston Police Department
Floyd, 46, a Houston native, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.
He died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested Monday. Video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.
Demonstrations are being held across the country in the wake of his death.
WATCH: Demonstrators march towards Houston Police headquarters in downtown Houston Saturday
WATCH: Demonstrators march towards Houston Police headquarters in downtown Houston Saturday
A protest underway at Emancipation Park in honor of George Floyd. Demonstrators just re-enacted how the officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes. #Houston #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/2BpZQZmJWV— Hannah Mackenzie (@Hannahh_Mackk) May 30, 2020
HPD Executive Assistant chief Troy Finner addressing the crowd now. He says he understands the frustrations, and wants to keep the peace. pic.twitter.com/anB52XV5ox— Hannah Mackenzie (@Hannahh_Mackk) May 30, 2020
The protest has now mobilized and is marching down Emancipation Avenue #GeorgeFlyod #Houston pic.twitter.com/pbqYIk9qYi— Hannah Mackenzie (@Hannahh_Mackk) May 30, 2020
HPD officers now following the match, heading down Alabama St. @KPRC2 #GeorgeFloyd #Houston pic.twitter.com/lSBoaicgjz— Hannah Mackenzie (@Hannahh_Mackk) May 30, 2020
Just after our live shot, the march was intercepted by a police blockade at Elgin & St. Emanuel Streets pic.twitter.com/qBiPcVYdEX— Hannah Mackenzie (@Hannahh_Mackk) May 30, 2020
The march continues in downtown Houston. We’ve heard the group of protesters may be heading to the police station. pic.twitter.com/tHeNINKXSd— Hannah Mackenzie (@Hannahh_Mackk) May 31, 2020
Protesters have stopped at Emancipation Park. Officers still attempting to keep the peace amid rising tensions. #Houston pic.twitter.com/F0BHUbCL7i— Hannah Mackenzie (@Hannahh_Mackk) May 31, 2020
HPD officers still standing by outside headquarters. Officers have lined the block and part of the road is blocked off. #Houston pic.twitter.com/b2DgDG6vqx— Hannah Mackenzie (@Hannahh_Mackk) May 31, 2020
