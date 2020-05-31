87ºF

Photos and videos: Here’s what Houston’s 2nd day of protests over George Floyd’s death looked like

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Houston’s second day of protests over death of George Floyd
Saturday marked Houston’s second day of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Over 100 people were arrested in downtown Houston during the protests, according to the Houston Police Department

Floyd, 46, a Houston native, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.

He died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested Monday. Video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrations are being held across the country in the wake of his death.

