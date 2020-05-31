HPD: Man shot, killed at party in Missouri City

A man was shot and killed at a party in Houston overnight.

Around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a home 6500 block of Ridgecreek Drive in Missouri City.

Initial responding units located a man suffering at least one gunshot wound. The man was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

Houston police said that the incident happened Saturday during a birthday party for a 20-year-old woman. The woman’s mother hosted the party at her home. Sometime during the celebration, the homeowner’s ex-boyfriend made his way into the house and then into a back bedroom where the homeowner and her current boyfriend were. Police said there was a confrontation between the old and the new boyfriend and the old boyfriend pulled out a weapon from his waistband. At that point, the current boyfriend shot and killed the man just outside the bedroom.

Officials said the man is cooperating with investigators and is being questioned downtown.

Investigators are working to determine if this was a self defense case or if there are charges warranted in this case.

No charges have been filed in the shooting.