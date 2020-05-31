From protests to flyover events, these are the 30 most popular stories you clicked on in May on click2houston.com

From coronavirus updates and business reopenings to flyover events and protests in response to Houston-native George Floyd’s death, there were some big headlines in Houston in May.

Here are the stories readers engaged the most with during May.

Millions of taxpayers were still waiting to receive their $1,200 stimulus payment from the federal government.

Scammers already preying on the possibility of a second stimulus check

Against the backdrop of clear blue skies, hearts swelled with pride and some people even shed tears during the thunderous flyover of the Blue Angels in Houston.

Blue Angels flyover sparks pride, tears for front-line workers in Houston

Social media reacted to videos showing a large number of people who didn’t appear to be social distancing or wearing masks over Memorial Day weekend at Clé Houston, a club in Midtown.

Social media is reacting this weekend after videos show a jammed packed pool party in Houston. (KPRC)

Using data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Tribune is tracking the positive test rate and hospitalization levels, two specific metrics Gov. Greg Abbott is looking at to justify his decision to restart the Texas economy.

Hundreds of Houstonians took to the streets to protest police brutality after the death of native-Houstonian George Floyd.

Protesters gathered Friday at Houston City Hall in memory of George Floyd, a black man who was killed during an arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis. (Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune)

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a new stay-home, work-safe order requiring non-essential Harris County businesses and others that were not designated to reopen by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to remain closed through May 20.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a new stay-home, work-safe order Saturday morning. (KPRC)

A couple visiting Houston from New Orleans say they were confronted by a woman with a hammer because she apparently mistook them as being Mexican citizens.

Woman arrested, accused of racial tirade

Lone Star Flight Museum organized a flyover event across Houston to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day and in honor of those that served and sacrificed during World War II.

Nearly 30 rare and historic warbirds painted the clear Houston sky on Mother's Day for the Lone Star Flight Museum's "Flight to the Finish" flyover. (KPRC)

One officer was killed, and the other officer was in critical condition after a Houston Police Department helicopter crashed into an apartment complex in north Houston, according to local officials.

VIDEO: 1 officer killed, 1 injured in HPD helicopter crash in Houston

After recording a 64.8 percent increase in numbers of cases, Fort Bend County become one of the 10 top locations to watch according to a new White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

Fort Bend County called a ‘Location to Watch’ on White House’s coronavirus task force report

More than 18,400 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Greater Houston area since the virus first arrived in the region in early March.

At the end of April, Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the state’s stay home order to expire and rolled back some coronavirus restrictions amid a new phase in the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo urged people to continue to exercise personal responsibility as she extended the “stay home, work safe” order that was originally issued for the county in March.

May 30 marked Houston’s second day of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck.

Protesters marched at a rally for George Floyd in Houston. (Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune)

Some children in the US are getting sick from a mysterious illness believed to be related to COVID-19 and officials want parents around the country to be aware. While Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is rare, doctors and researchers are on an urgent search for answers.

CDC alert expected on pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome

The IRS had already sent close to 90 million stimulus payments out since mid-April, but some hadn’t received one.

People who haven't yet received a stimulus payment from the federal government face a Wednesday deadline to get direct deposit -- otherwise, they'll have to wait for a paper check. (U.S. Secret Service)

A 5-year-old girl was among the six people shot after a shooting possibly between two neighbors in Katy, officials said.

Six people were shot Sunday night after a shooting possibly between two families in Katy, officials said. (KPRC)

The House of Representatives passed a sweeping bill to spend more than $3 trillion for Covid-19 relief and a rules change to allow lawmakers to vote remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.

In this April 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. The US government has distributed about 130 million economic impact payments to taxpayers in less than 30 days. The IRS anticipates sending more than 150 million payments as part of a massive coronavirus rescue package. The distribution has had some hiccups, including an overwhelmed website, payments to deceased taxpayers and money sent to inactive accounts. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Texas Education Agency provided details about how the 2020-21 school year might be different, including a disrupted calendar that would have a sooner start date, a later end date and longer breaks for students in between.

(Photo by Klaus Pressberger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images) (Klaus Pressberger/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced some modifications and clarifications to his April 27 executive order and said that barbershops, nail salons and hairdressers could reopen with some restrictions.

Salon owner Shelley Luther holds a citation and speaks with a Dallas police officer after she was cited for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Friday, April 24, 2020. Hair salons have not been cleared for reopening in Texas. Luther was asked by officials to close and was issued a citation when she refused. Luther said she will remain open for business. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Two months ago when the pandemic was still new to the Houston area, KPRC 2 Investigates identified several “super neighborhoods” that had a high number of coronavirus cases.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after a welfare check led to a gruesome discovery of the bodies of two Houston fire officials in a home in Rosharon where a child was also found unhurt, officials said.

Family members say 25-year-old Briana Warren and Joe Robinson were found dead in a Rosharon home on May 22, 2020. (KPRC)

After weeks of staying home to slow the spread of coronavirus, the stay-home order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ended on April 30.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces the reopening of more Texas businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic at a press conference at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Monday, May 18, 2020. Abbott said that childcare facilities, youth camps, some professional sports, and bars may now begin to fully or partially reopen their facilities as outlined by regulations listed on the Open Texas website. (Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) (AP)

Texas Children’s Hospital confirmed that several children have or are suspected of having multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which is linked to the coronavirus.

As a woman approximately 80 years of age exited Walgreens and walked back to her car, the man stabbed the woman in the chest, Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that bars, daycares and other Texas businesses could begin reopening in the second part of his phased reopening of the state after more than two months of coronavirus closures.

Over the past two months, Houston officials have displayed charts and graphs illustrating the number of coronavirus cases. But as the state begins to reopen, where exactly does Houston stand in the spread of the virus.

One woman was hurt by a police horse when a mounted officer walked toward a crowd of demonstrators during a rally in downtown Houston over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Video captures moment police horse tramples woman during Houston rally over George Floyd’s death (Allison)

Club Onyx was raided after the club was open back up to customers. Police said they are trying to figure out if the establishment is a restaurant or club. The owner said he has the proper permits to open as a restaurant or nightclub and he decided to open as a restaurant.