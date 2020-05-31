From protests to flyover events, these are the 30 most popular stories you clicked on in May on click2houston.com
From coronavirus updates and business reopenings to flyover events and protests in response to Houston-native George Floyd’s death, there were some big headlines in Houston in May.
Here are the stories readers engaged the most with during May.
1. Here are key dates for the next set of stimulus payments.
Millions of taxpayers were still waiting to receive their $1,200 stimulus payment from the federal government.
2. Blue Angels flyover sparks pride, tears for front-line workers in Houston
Against the backdrop of clear blue skies, hearts swelled with pride and some people even shed tears during the thunderous flyover of the Blue Angels in Houston.
3. Social media reacted to videos of overcrowded pool party in Houston during coronavirus pandemic
Social media reacted to videos showing a large number of people who didn’t appear to be social distancing or wearing masks over Memorial Day weekend at Clé Houston, a club in Midtown.
4. This is what the coronavirus curve and hospitalization rate in Texas looks like right now
Using data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Tribune is tracking the positive test rate and hospitalization levels, two specific metrics Gov. Greg Abbott is looking at to justify his decision to restart the Texas economy.
5. 100 to 150 arrests made in Houston protests, a few officers suffer minor injuries, Acevedo says
Hundreds of Houstonians took to the streets to protest police brutality after the death of native-Houstonian George Floyd.
6. Hidalgo signed new stay-home, work-safe order for businesses not permitted to reopen by Abbott
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a new stay-home, work-safe order requiring non-essential Harris County businesses and others that were not designated to reopen by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order to remain closed through May 20.
8. Hammer-wielding woman arrested after going on racist tirade, couple says
A couple visiting Houston from New Orleans say they were confronted by a woman with a hammer because she apparently mistook them as being Mexican citizens.
9. ‘It just makes you proud to be an American’: Lone Star Flight Museum’s ‘Flight to the Finish’ took to the skies over Houston area
Lone Star Flight Museum organized a flyover event across Houston to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of VE Day and in honor of those that served and sacrificed during World War II.
10. 1 HPD officer killed, another injured in helicopter crash in north Houston
One officer was killed, and the other officer was in critical condition after a Houston Police Department helicopter crashed into an apartment complex in north Houston, according to local officials.
11. Fort Bend County called a ‘Location to Watch’ on White House’s coronavirus task force report
After recording a 64.8 percent increase in numbers of cases, Fort Bend County become one of the 10 top locations to watch according to a new White House Coronavirus Task Force report.
12. These charts track the number of Houston-area coronavirus cases, recoveries and deaths each day
More than 18,400 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Greater Houston area since the virus first arrived in the region in early March.
13. Reopening Texas: Here’s what you need to know as Gov. Abbott prepares to lift more coronavirus restrictions
At the end of April, Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the state’s stay home order to expire and rolled back some coronavirus restrictions amid a new phase in the state’s response to the coronavirus.
14. ‘No safer’: Hidalgo extended ‘stay home, work safe’ order for Harris County until June 10
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo urged people to continue to exercise personal responsibility as she extended the “stay home, work safe” order that was originally issued for the county in March.
15. BLOG: Police brutality protests continue for second day in Houston, as community seeks justice for George Floyd’s death
May 30 marked Houston’s second day of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck.
16. Doctors warn parents to look out for symptoms of rare, mystery illness in kids that could be linked
Some children in the US are getting sick from a mysterious illness believed to be related to COVID-19 and officials want parents around the country to be aware. While Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome is rare, doctors and researchers are on an urgent search for answers.
17. 13 of your stimulus payment questions answered
The IRS had already sent close to 90 million stimulus payments out since mid-April, but some hadn’t received one.
18. 5-year-old girl one of 6 people shot in Katy after families opened fire on one another: HCSO
A 5-year-old girl was among the six people shot after a shooting possibly between two neighbors in Katy, officials said.
19. House approves $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill that included another stimulus check for Americans
The House of Representatives passed a sweeping bill to spend more than $3 trillion for Covid-19 relief and a rules change to allow lawmakers to vote remotely during the coronavirus pandemic.
20. Here’s how your child’s 2020-21 school calendar might look different: TEA
The Texas Education Agency provided details about how the 2020-21 school year might be different, including a disrupted calendar that would have a sooner start date, a later end date and longer breaks for students in between.
21. Gov. Greg Abbott announced modifications to executive order, allowed hair salons to reopen
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced some modifications and clarifications to his April 27 executive order and said that barbershops, nail salons and hairdressers could reopen with some restrictions.
22. Here are the Houston COVID-19 hot spots as officials pushed residents to be tested
Two months ago when the pandemic was still new to the Houston area, KPRC 2 Investigates identified several “super neighborhoods” that had a high number of coronavirus cases.
23. Family: Crying toddler found in Rosharon home with dead mother, HFD captain
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after a welfare check led to a gruesome discovery of the bodies of two Houston fire officials in a home in Rosharon where a child was also found unhurt, officials said.
24. Everything you needed to know as state began phase 1 of reopening
After weeks of staying home to slow the spread of coronavirus, the stay-home order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ended on April 30.
25. Several children at Texas Children’s Hospital have multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID
Texas Children’s Hospital confirmed that several children have or are suspected of having multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which is linked to the coronavirus.
26. 80-year-old woman stabbed to death at Walgreens; suspect killed by HPD
As a woman approximately 80 years of age exited Walgreens and walked back to her car, the man stabbed the woman in the chest, Police Chief Art Acevedo said.
27. Gov. Abbott outlined phase 2 plans for reopening daycares, bars, recreational businesses and sports
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that bars, daycares and other Texas businesses could begin reopening in the second part of his phased reopening of the state after more than two months of coronavirus closures.
28. Data trends show Houston is not out of the coronavirus woods yet
Over the past two months, Houston officials have displayed charts and graphs illustrating the number of coronavirus cases. But as the state begins to reopen, where exactly does Houston stand in the spread of the virus.
29. WATCH: Video captures moment police horse knocks down woman during Houston rally
One woman was hurt by a police horse when a mounted officer walked toward a crowd of demonstrators during a rally in downtown Houston over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
30. Strip club or restaurant? Club Onyx raided after opening back up to customers overnight
Club Onyx was raided after the club was open back up to customers. Police said they are trying to figure out if the establishment is a restaurant or club. The owner said he has the proper permits to open as a restaurant or nightclub and he decided to open as a restaurant.
