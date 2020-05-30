Here’s what you need know about Friday’s Houston demonstration over George Floyd’s death

Published: May 30, 2020, 11:06 am Updated: May 30, 2020, 11:30 am

A “Justice 4 George Floyd” demonstration held Friday in Houston, sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes, began at 2 p.m. as a peaceful rally but turned less than into the night as groups blocked highway entrances, threw objects at officers, smashed the windows and windshields of a police cruiser and shattered the windows of area businesses.

Hundreds were arrested during the rally and a handful of HPD officers sustained minor injuries.

Floyd, 46, a Houston native, grew up in the Third Ward and graduated from Jack Yates High School where he played football.

He died in Minneapolis police custody while being arrested Monday. Video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground while he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Demonstrations are being held across the country in the wake of his death.

Here’s what happened during the Houston demonstration:

The demonstration began at 2 p.m. and were slated to end at 4 p.m. but ultimately continued through the night.

Around 10 p.m., all traffic, including highways and streets, that lead in and out of downtown was closed.

100 to 150 people were arrested.

Half a dozen officers sustinaed minor injuries.

Some buildings in the area were damaged and at least one business, a Verizon location, was looted.

This is what Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said about the rally

In an address to protestors Friday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stressed the importance of law enforcement and the community to maintain a good relationship. He said while he understood the anger and frustration, it was imperative that protesters continue to exercise right to protest peacefully.

Here are the protest that happened across the state:

Protest over Houston native George Floyd’s death weren’t’ isolated to Houston. Demonstrations took place in other Texas cities.

In Dallas, hundreds marched downtown near City Hall. Video from the scene showed them being met by officers in riot gear and shields, the Associated Press reported.

Hundreds of protesters also marched through the streets of downtown Fort Worth Friday, escorted by police, according to the Associated Press.

In Austin on Saturday morning, about one hundred people pretested George Floyd’s death in front of the Austin Police Department’s headquarters in downtown Austin, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Officers fired bean bags at some of the protesters after some of them threw water bottles at officer. Several demonstrators were detained, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

