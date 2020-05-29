Teen shot by officer after chase in southwest Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – A teen was shot by an officer after a chase involving Houston police in southwest Houston Thursday night, police said.

Police said just before midnight a gang unit officer was led on a chase after trying to stop a car.

The chase ended with the 19-year-old driver jumping out and trying to get into an apartment complex on Willowbend near Fondren, police said.

According to HPD, the officer struggled with the teen as he tried to type in a gate code and then ran to another complex.

While running, police said the officer noticed the teen had a gun and ordered him to drop it. Investigators said when the teen turned toward the officer, the officer fired three shots, hitting the teen.

The teen was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His condition has not been released.