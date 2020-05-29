Ideas for outdoor weekend fun for the family

HOUSTON – Even though kids have been home the last two and a half months, their summer break is just now getting started. If you have exhausted all of your ideas to keep the kids entertained, we can help. These three activities can get the whole family outdoors safely.

Adventure awaits you and your family at the Franklin drive-thru safari in Franklin, Texas.

It’s just two hours from Houston, but you’ll be transported to the Serengeti as you drive through the 100-acre adventure park surrounded by giraffes, longhorns, zebras ostrich, lemurs and other animals

The safari is open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

Entry is $15 per person. Kids under two are free. You can even buy food to feed the animals along the way.

Pick your own strawberries, blackberries, cherry tomatoes and sunflowers by the stem at this family-run farm in Alvin that's been around for 70 years.

Stop by Moorhead’s Blueberry Farm in Conroe to pick your own fresh berries for just $3 a pound.

Make sure you check each company’s website for hours of operation, as well as policies on face masks and social distancing.