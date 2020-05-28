Man followed, shot in chest at Whataburger in Humble after argument with suspect: HCSO

HUMBLE, Texas – A man is in critical condition after an argument ended in a shooting at a Whataburger in Humble Thursday, deputies said.

The incident happened just after midnight on FM 1960 and Cypress Creek Parkway.

Deputies said the 52-year-old victim was followed there by a man he had gotten to into the argument with. The man, who deputies said was driving a silver Audi, shot him in the chest.

Deputies said they found the victim unconscious and emergency crews had to give him blood before he was flown to the hospital.

Investigators are hoping to get more evidence from the restaurant’s surveillance footage.