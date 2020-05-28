Harris County Precinct 1 Constable diagnosed with coronavirus, has ‘virtually no symptoms,’ officials say

HOUSTON – Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen tested positive for coronavirus on May 23, his office announced on social media Wednesday.

“He was diagnosed with #COVID-19 but has virtually no symptoms,” the constable’s office wrote on Twitter. “He is home recovering and is looking forward to a negative test result.”

A spokesperson for the constable’s office said the only symptom Rosen displayed was a fever. Rosen’s test result came back positive on Saturday, May 23. Employees who came in contact with Rosen are not self-quarantining but are being tested, the spokesperson said.

"I appreciate everybody being so thoughtful and kind in sending well wishes. We will get past this. It is more important than ever to continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance,” Rosen wrote in a statement.