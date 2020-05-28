City of Houston Municipal Courts Department extends court reset period to each Saturday in June

HOUSTON – The city of Houston Municipal Courts Department has extended its court reset period for cases scheduled during the stay home, work safe order.

People will be allowed to reset the time of their cases in person only at the Herbert W. Gee Courthouse located at 1400 Lubbock each Saturday in June.

Here are the following reset schedules:

If your case was scheduled from March 16 through April 3 come on June 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get your case reset.

If your case was scheduled from April 6 through April 24 come on June 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get your case reset.

If your case was scheduled from April 27 through May 15 come on June 20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get your case reset.

If your case was scheduled from May 18 through May 29 come on June 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get your case reset.

MCD will resume normal operations including all jury and judge trials, jury, arraignments and parking adjudication hearing June 1.